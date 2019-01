People demonstrate against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, 23 January 2019. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed at one of the anti-government protests in Caracas, the Venezuelan Observatory of Social Conflict (OVCS) reported Wednesday

"We condemn the murder of young Alixon Pizani (16) after being wounded with a firearm during a demonstration in Catia, Caracas" on Tuesday evening, said the non-governmental organization on Twitter.