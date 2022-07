Family and friends attend the funeral of Debanhi Escobar, at the La Laguna pantheon, in the municipality of Galeana, state of Nuevo Leon, Mexico, 23 April 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/Antonio Ojeda

Forensic experts work on the exhumation of the body of Debanhi Susana Escobar in the municipality of Galeana, in Nuevo Leon, Mexico, 01 July 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/Miguel Sierra

Feminist activist gather during a protest against disappearances and femicides, in Mexico City, Mexico, 24 April 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/Sashenka Gutierrez

An 18-year-old Mexican woman found dead in a motel cistern in Nuevo León in April died of asphyxia by suffocation, forensic authorities reported Monday.

Debanhi Escobar died of asphyxia by suffocation due to "obstruction of respiratory orifices," Felipe Edmundo Takahashi, the director of the Institute of Forensic Sciences of the Superior Court of Justice of Mexico City, told a press conference.