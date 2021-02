Demonstrators holding candles raise the three-finger salute during a prayer for Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing, who was shot at an anti-coup protest in Naypyitaw, in Yangon, Myanmar, 14 February 2021.EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Hospital staff carry the body of Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing, the young woman shot in the head in an anti-coup protest, in Naypyitaw, in Yangon, Myanmar, 19 February 2021. EPA-EFE/MAUNG LONLAN

Flowers lay over the image of Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing, who was shot at an anti-coup protest in Naypyitaw, in Yangon, Myanmar, 14 February 2021.EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

A young woman who was shot in the head at a protest in Myanmar last week died on Friday, her doctor confirmed to the NGO Human Rights Watch.

Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing, 20, was critically injured at a protest in Naypyitaw on Feb. 9. International human rights organizations that investigated the incident said she was shot with live ammunition. EFE-EPA