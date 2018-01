(FILE) A green snake that was killed by villager at Biraltoli village in Accham district, Nepal, Sep. 19, 2017. Snakes bites are one the reasons women die when practicing the 'Chhaupadi'. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A young woman died while sleeping in a shed in western Nepal as a result of the Hindu practice known as "Chhaupadi", in which menstruating women are forbidden from sleeping in their own houses and are exiled to isolated huts.

The lifeless body of 23-year-old Gauri Bayak Budha was found Monday in a shed near the family home in the district of Achham, about 750 kilometers west of Kathmandu, district police chief Dadhiram Neupane told EFE Tuesday.