Five suicides in recent days in Nicaragua, most of them young people and including two opposition members, have caused a nationwide commotion and there are those who see the incidents as stemming from the socio-political crisis that has taken hundreds of lives since April 2018.
In just a few days a young university student who had survived an armed attack by the government took her life, another opposition student made the same fateful decision, a Nicaraguan worker killed himself in Panama and a woman was rescued just before throwing herself off a bridge in Managua.