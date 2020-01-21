Formerly imprisoned student Byron Estrada speaks during an interview with EFE on Jan. 20, 2020, in Managua, Nicaragua. Five people have committed suicide in Nicaragua in recent days, most of them young people apparently in part disenchanted over the socio-political crisis in the second-poorest country in the Americas. EFE-EPA/ Jorge Torres

Five suicides in recent days in Nicaragua, most of them young people and including two opposition members, have caused a nationwide commotion and there are those who see the incidents as stemming from the socio-political crisis that has taken hundreds of lives since April 2018.

In just a few days a young university student who had survived an armed attack by the government took her life, another opposition student made the same fateful decision, a Nicaraguan worker killed himself in Panama and a woman was rescued just before throwing herself off a bridge in Managua.