Teresa Ribera, Spanish acting Minister for Ecological Transition, sits during the 'Spanish Pavilion Closing Ceremony: Towards an inclusive multilateralism' held within the UN Climate Change Conference COP25 in Madrid, Spain, 13 December 2019. EPA-EFE/ZIPI

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres delivers a speech during the round table talks on 'Climate Action for Jobs Initiative' at the COP25 UN Climate Change Conference in Madrid, Spain, 12 December 2019. EPA-EFE/ZIPI

People attend a march organized by the Fridays for Future international movement of school students during the UN Climate Change Conference COP25 held in Madrid, Spain, 13 December 2019. EPA/FERNANDO VILLAR

Scores of young activists staged a demonstration demanding a global deal on the climate crisis on the final day of the COP25 summit in Madrid on Friday.

Demonstrators, from associations including in the Climate Action Network, tried to capture the attention of politicians, who continued to negotiate a few meters away as part of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in the Spanish capital.