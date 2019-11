Lebanese students from various schools wave national flags and shout slogans during ongoing anti-government protests in front of the Ministry of Education in Beirut, Lebanon, 08 November 2019. EFE/EPA/NABIL MOUNZER

Protesters block the main entrance of the Lebanese electricity company headquarters, during ongoing anti-government protests in Beirut, Lebanon, 08 November 2019. EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

Protesters gathered outside headquarters of Ministry of Education in Beirut

Protests continued on the streets of Beirut and beyond on Friday for the 23rd consecutive day.

Students and retired military personnel gathered outside public institutions and businesses in a bid to apply pressure on the country's political leaders over what they view as a lack of progress following the prime minister's resignation over a week ago.