The young Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, a prominent voice in the fight against climate change, has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize this year by a group of Norwegian socialist deputies.
Norwegian deputy Andre Ovstegard, aged 24, told the online edition of the "VG" newspaper on Wednesday that he and two other parliamentarians of the Socialist Left Party have nominated the 16-year-old Swedish woman because "climate threats are perhaps one of the most important contributions to war and conflict," and "the mass movement that she has promoted is a very important contribution to peace."