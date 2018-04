US Meghan Markle, fiance of Britain's Prince Harry (unseen) departs following an Anzac Day commemoration service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Britain's Prince William (2-L), Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry (2-R) attend an Anzac Day commemoration service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Britain's Prince Harry (C) with Australian High Commissioner to Australia Alexander Downer (L) and New Zealand's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Jerry Mateparaeat (R) prepare to lay wreaths to mark Anzac Day at the Cenotaph at Whitehall, London, Britain, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

The United Kingdom's young royals attended a ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday to commemorate Anzac Day, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

Prince Harry and his American fiancée Meghan Markle were joined by Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, to pay tribute to all Australians and New Zealanders who died in all wars and conflicts.