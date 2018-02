Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, scene of the recent shooting maassacre, distribute posters while waiting for a bus to the state capital of Tallahassee to demand that the Florida legislature pass laws to restrict the sale of firearms. EFE-EPA/Cristobal Herrera

With its message aimed directly at politicians, the national youth campaign against guns, called Never Again, stepped up the pressure Tuesday with demonstrations in Florida.

About 100 students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, the scene last Wednesday of the death of 17 people from the massive shooting by a former student, went Tuesday to the state capital of Tallahassee to demand that the Florida legislature pass laws to restrict the sale of firearms.