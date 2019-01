A Palestinian protester waves the Palestinian flag, during a protest against the United State's decision on UNRWA funding, near Erez crossing in the northern Gaza Strip, Sept. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HAITHAM IMAD

A growing number of young Palestinian journalists are working to tell stories of Palestine with humor and sensitivity, which often runs in the face of popular media narratives describing only the hard realities of life in the occupied West Bank and Gaza strip, EFE reported Thursday.

A recently-established initiative called Hashtag Our Stories aims at fomenting 'MOJO' (Mobile Journalism), a form of journalism where anyone can publish stories online via mobile phones.