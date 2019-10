Demonstrators participate in a new day of protest in Santiago, Chile, 21 October 2019. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

Police try to quell new protests in Santiago, Chile, 21 October 2019. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

Demonstrators participate in a new day of mass protests at Plaza Italia, in Santiago, Chile, Oct. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/Esteban Garay

Demonstrators participate in a new day of mass protests at Plaza Italia, in Santiago, Chile, Oct. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/Esteban Garay

Demonstrators clash with police during a new day of protest in Santiago, Chile, Oct. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/Esteban Garay

Demonstrators participate in a new day of mass protests at Plaza Italia, in Santiago de Chile, Chile, Oct. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/Esteban Garay

Demonstrators clash with police during a new day of protest in Santiago, Chile, 21 October 2019. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

A 22-year-old was killed on Monday by a Navy truck in the southern city of Talcahuano, becoming the 12th person to lose their life in four days of protests in Chile, the Navy confirmed.

The victim was run over by a military vehicle when soldiers intervened to stop looting by a mob who dispersed after their arrival. EFE-EPA