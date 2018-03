Afghan men get their artificial limbs installed, during a program for the physically disabled supported by the International Committee of the Red Cross in Lashkargah, Helmand, Afghanistan, Jan 10, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WATAN YAR

Around 30 youths were on a hunger strike on Saturday in Lashkargah, capital of the strife-ridden Helmand province in southern Afghanistan, in an unusual protest to demand an end to the armed conflict raging in the country since 2001.

The hunger strike began on Thursday as a spontaneous movement by citizens in Lashkargah after 13 people were killed and 15 were injured on Mar.23 in a Taliban attack in the city.