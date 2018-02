Members of the forensic services collect the body of YouTube personality Pamika Montenegro, known as "La Nana Pelucas," who was gunned down inside a restaurant in the Mexican Pacific resort city of Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/DGG

YouTube personality Pamika Montenegro, known as "La Nana Pelucas," was gunned down inside a restaurant in the Mexican Pacific resort city of Acapulco, state officials said Tuesday.

"The Attorney General's Office of the state is investigating a homicide committed in the port of Acapulco against a well-known 36-year-old YouTuber," Guerrero Security Coordination Group spokesman Roberto Alvarez said in a statement.