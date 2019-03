Members of the public grieve at a makeshift memorial at the Al Noor Mosque on Deans Rd in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A worker grieves at a makeshift memorial at the Al Noor Mosque on Deans Rd in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

YouTube on Monday announced that it has removed tens of thousands of videos of last week's Christchurch mosque shooting from its platform.

The video of the attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, that killed 50 and injured another 50, was streamed live on Facebook by the attacker.