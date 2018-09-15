Former Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, seen in an interview with EFE in Sao Paulo on Sept. 14, 2018, links the vast migration of Venezuelans through various nations of Latin America to the economic sanctions imposed on their country by the United States. EFE-EPA/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Former Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero links the vast migration of Venezuelans through various nations of Latin America to the economic sanctions imposed on their country by the United States.

"As always happens with economic sanctions that cause a financial blockade, it isn't the government that pays the price but rather the citizens, the people. This should give pause" to those who impose them, Zapatero said in an interview with EFE after taking part in a forum in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo.