Opposition presidential candidate Henri Falcon speaks during a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRISTIAN HERNANDEZ

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (C) jubilates his victory with First Lady Cilia Flores (C-R) after the publication of the electoral results in Caracas, Venezuela, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Former president of the Spanish Government Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero speaks during an interview in Caracas, Venezuela, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/HELENA CARPIO

The former Spanish prime minister has urged the defeated opposition candidates in Sunday's Venezuelan presidential elections to lodge their complaints through the appropriate channels.

Incumbent president Nicolas Maduro won re-election until 2025 after a poll with a record low voter turnout and in which opposition candidates have denounced numerous irregularities.