The lead singer of Mazaher band falls into a trance during zar performance in Makan Cultural Center, Cairo, Egypt, 20 November, 2019. EPA-EFE/Esther Alaejos

A wooden door leads to a music hall with a big old radio and television on the wall, bringing to mind the architectural style of the early to mid-1900s during a golden era for Zar exorcism rituals in Egypt.

A closer look, however, reveals some more modern touches, like air conditioning and a light system, not to mention the smart phones the audience will be bringing later on to document their Zar experience.