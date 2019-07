Iranian government speaker Ali Rabiei (C) along with Iranian Deputy-Foreign Ministers Abbas Araghchi (R) and Behrouz Kamalvandi (L), spokesman and vice-president of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, attend a joint press conference at the presidential office in Tehran, Iran, July 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/HAMED MALEKPOUR

Iran on Sunday announced it would raise its uranium enrichment level beyond the 3.67-percent level, marking the second violation of the 2015 nuclear deal but the Foreign Minister said this could be reversed if European countries upheld their commitments.

"Today, Iran is taking its second round of remedial steps under Para 36 of the JCPOA.