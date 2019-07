A view of the Iranian oil supertanker Grace 1 intercepted by British Royal Marines and Gibraltar's police in the Strait of Gibraltar, in Algeciras, Spain, 19 July 2019. EPA/A. CARRASCO RAGEL

Iran’s minister of foreign affairs on Saturday said the United Kingdom needed to stop acting as an "accessory" to United States sanctions against his country, a call that comes a day after the Revolutionary Guard seized a British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

“UK must cease being an accessory to economic terrorism of the US,” Javad Zarif said on Twitter, alluding to Washington-imposed sanctions after the US withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal.