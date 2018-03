Ricardo Anaya (right), a Mexican presidential candidate representing the For Mexico in Front coalition, accompanied by his wife Carolina Martinez, waves to his supporters during the official launch of his election campaign in Mexico City, Mexico, early on March 30, 2018. Mexico's one-round presidential election will be held on July 1. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Mexican independent presidential candidate Margarita Zavala, wife of former Mexican President Felipe Calderon (unseen), delivers a speech during the official launch of her election campaign next to Angel of Independence Monument in Mexico City, Mexico, early on March 30, 2018. Mexico's one-round presidential election will be held on July 1. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Mexican independent presidential candidate Margarita Zavala, wife of former Mexican President Felipe Calderon (unseen), smiles during the official launch of her election campaign next to the Angel of Independence Monument in Me-rxico City, Mexico, early on March 30, 2018. Mexico's single-round presidential election will be held on July 1. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Independent candidate Margarita Zavala and conservative Ricardo Anaya officially launched their campaigns for Mexico's July 1 presidential election with rallies early Friday in this capital.

Zavala is a former first lady, while Anaya is the presidential hopeful of the For Mexico in Front coalition that links his conservative National Action Party (PAN), the center-left Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) and the democratic-socialist Citizens' Movement.