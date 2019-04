Ukrainian presidential candidate - and former prime minister - Yulia Timoshenko greets supporters during a campaign event in Kiev on Mar. 29, 2019. EFE-EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Ukrainian showman, comedian and presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks at his headquarters following the presidential election in Kiev, Ukraine, Mar. 31, 2019. EFE/EPA/STEPAN FRANKO

Acting Ukrainian President and presidential candidate Petro Poroshenko speaks after end of voting in the Ukrainian presidential elections in Kiev on Mar. 31 2019. EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Ukrainian comedian and presidential candidate Vladimir Zelenskiy will face off against President Petro Poroshenko in a second round of the presidential election, results with 44 percent of the votes tallied showed on Monday.

After 44.07 percent of the votes counted, the actor had won 30.14 percent of the votes in the polls held on Sunday, while Poroshenko had secured 16.74 percent, more than 13 percentage points behind his rival, according to the country's Central Election Commission.