Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to media at his party's headquarters after the parliamentary elections in Kiev, Ukraine, 21 July 2019. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

The party headed by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, the Servant of the People party - named after the sitcom in which he starred before running for, and winning, the presidency last April - took between 42.7 percent and 44.7 percent of the vote in Sunday's legislative elections, according to exit polls.

The tentative result gives Zelensky a significant mandate and puts his party on the verge of an absolute majority in the Rada, or Parliament.