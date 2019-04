Members of the electoral commission count the runoff presidential ballots at a polling station in the Western-Ukrainian city of Lviv on April 21, 2019. EFE/EPA/MYKOLA TYS

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (r) and his wife Maryna (l) react at Poroshenko's campaign headquarters following the release of exit polls indicating he had been soundly defeated in his re-election bid in the presidential runoff elections in Kiev on April 21, 2019. EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Ukrainian Presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky (C) reacts at the briefing after the announcement of exit-poll during the Ukrainian presidential elections in Kiev, Ukraine, Apr. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Ukrainian Presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky (C) reacts at the briefing after the announcement of exit-poll during the Ukrainian presidential elections in Kiev, Ukraine, Apr. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Vladimir Zelensky is maintaining his huge lead over current Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko with 80.87 percent of the votes counted so far in Sunday's presidential elections, according to preliminary data released by the country’s Central Election Commission on Monday.

According to the CEC's figures, Zelensky has got 73.09 percent of the votes while Poroshenko has got 24.57 percent.