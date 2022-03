A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a broadcast speech in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, late 21 March 2022 (issued 22 March 2022). EPA-EFE FILE/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday called for a show of global unity against the war in his country with rallies beginning on the one-month anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

"It’s already a month of our defense against the attempt to destroy us. Wipe us off the face of the earth. The original plan of the Russian troops failed," said the leader in the early morning of the one-month anniversary of the Russian invasion.