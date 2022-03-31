A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacting during an interview via videolink with Russian media, in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 27 March 2022 (issued 28 March 2022). EPA-EFE/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Ukraine’s president denounced Wednesday an "accumulation of Russian troops" to launch new attacks in the Donbas and expressed doubt over the alleged withdrawal of troops from Kyiv and Chernihiv.

"About the alleged reduction in the activity of occupiers in these directions. We know that this is not a withdrawal, but the consequences of exile. Consequences of the work of our defenders. But we also see that at the same time there is an accumulation of Russian troops for new strikes in Donbas. And we are preparing for this," Volodomyr Zelenskyy said in his speech.