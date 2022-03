A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows the aftermath of the airstrike on the Mariupol Drama Theater in Mariupol, Ukraine, 19 March 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: SATELLITE IMAGE 2022 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES -- THE WATERMARK MAY NOT BE REMOVED/CROPPED -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

People take part in the Light for Mariupol peace rally for people who died during a shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, in front of the National Theatre building in Prague, Czech Republic, 22 March 2022.

A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a broadcast speech in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, late 21 March 2022 (issued 22 March 2022).

The president of Ukraine said Wednesday that Russian troops had captured a humanitarian convoy that was heading to Mariupol where some 100,000 people are trapped in "inhumane conditions."

Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a video in which he focused especially on the situation in Mariupol, where he said that "as of today, there are about 100,000 people in the city. In inhumane conditions. In a complete blockade. No food, no water, no medicine. Under constant shelling, under constant bombing."