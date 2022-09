Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a meeting with the President of the Republic of Latvia Egils Levits, and the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Kyiv, Ukraine, 09 September 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

A handout photo made available by the presidential press service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) attends a ceremony of the National flag rising in the reclaimed city of Izyum in Kharkiv's area, Ukraine, 14 September 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the presidential press service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a ceremony of the National flag rising in the reclaimed city of Izium in Kharkiv's area, Ukraine, 14 September 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been involved in a car accident in Kyiv, but escaped serious injury, his press secretary said early Thursday morning.

"In Kyiv, a car collided with the car of the president of Ukraine and escort vehicles," Sergii Nykyforod reported on Facebook about 1.20 am local time.