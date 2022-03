A woman sits in her makeshift accommodation while people board a train on the one track that is still running at a metro station in Kyiv, Ukraine, 13 March 2022. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

A nurse attends to a patient in the underground shelter of Zhytomyr Hospital Number 2, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, 13 March 2022. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL A. LOPES

A still image taken from a handout video released by the UK Parliament shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressing via video-link the House of Commons about the situation in Ukraine, in London, Britain, 08 March 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Ukraine’s president has said that the objective of the Kyiv delegation negotiating with Moscow is to achieve a meeting with Russia’s president.

Saying that representatives of both countries spoke every day through video calls, Volodomyr Zelenskyy added that the objective is to obtain effective guarantees for peace and security.