A handout photo made available by the Presidential press service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (2-R) and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (3-R) attending the delegation meeting with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala (2-L), Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (4-R), leader of the Poland's governing Law and Justice (PiS) party Jaroslaw Kaczynski (L), and Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa (3-L) in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 15 March 2022. The prime ministers of Poland, Czech Republic, and Slovenia are in Kyiv to speak with President Zelensky and Prime Minister Shmyhal with the approval from the EU, yet without a formal mandate. EPA-EFE/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Presidential press service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (R) attending the delegation meeting with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, leader of the Poland's governing Law and Justice (PiS) party Jaroslaw Kaczynski, and Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 15 March 2022. The prime ministers of Poland, Czech Republic, and Slovenia are in Kyiv to speak with President Zelensky and Prime Minister Shmyhal with the approval from the EU, yet without a formal mandate. EPA-EFE/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Ukraine’s president Volodomyr Zelenskyy said early Wednesday morning that the positions in the negotiations with Russia for a ceasefire are now more realistic, but that time is needed for any outcome to be in the best interests of his country.

In his address, delivered at the beginning of the 21st day of Russia’s invasion, Zelenskyy said "the third week is about to be over. We all want peace. As soon as possible. We all want to win. And there is always a feeling that a little more, and we will get what belongs to us, Ukraine, by right. But efforts are still needed. It takes patience. We still have to fight. And work."