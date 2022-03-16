Ukraine’s president Volodomyr Zelenskyy said early Wednesday morning that the positions in the negotiations with Russia for a ceasefire are now more realistic, but that time is needed for any outcome to be in the best interests of his country.
In his address, delivered at the beginning of the 21st day of Russia’s invasion, Zelenskyy said "the third week is about to be over. We all want peace. As soon as possible. We all want to win. And there is always a feeling that a little more, and we will get what belongs to us, Ukraine, by right. But efforts are still needed. It takes patience. We still have to fight. And work."