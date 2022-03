A still image taken from a handout video released by the UK Parliament shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressing via video-link the House of Commons about the situation in Ukraine, in London, Britain, 08 March 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Ukraine's president on Friday rebuffed Russian accusations of "chemical or any other weapons of mass destruction" in his country, ahead of the United Nations Security Council meeting called by Moscow to discuss its claims.

The UNSC is to meet at 10 am (15:00 GMT) on Friday to discuss Russia's claims of "military biological activities of the US on the territory of Ukraine," which Washington has warned Moscow could use as a false-flag operation.