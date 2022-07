Iryna Venediktova, Ukrainian Prosecutor General, speaks with the media during her joint briefing with Ivan Bakanov (not pictured), the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Kiev, Ukraine, 11 May 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Iryna Venediktova (R), Ukrainian Prosecutor General, speaks with the media during her joint briefing with Ivan Bakanov (L), the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Kiev, Ukraine, 11 May 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed the head of country's security agency and the state prosecutor general, citing treason and collaboration with Russia by staff in their agencies.

Zelenskky announced the dismissal of SBU chief Ivan Bakanov, his childhood friend, and prosecutor general Irina Venediktova in a video message late Sunday.