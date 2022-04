People take part in the Light for Mariupol peace rally for people who died during a shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, in front of the National Theatre building in Prague, Czech Republic, 22 March 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Ukraine's president warned on Tuesday that Russia could use chemical weapons in Ukraine as the far-right Azov Regiment accused Moscow of using a chemical substance in the holdout city of Mariupol.

In a Telegram message, Azov's Andriy Biletsky claimed that Russia in recent hours had used an unknown poisonous substance at the Azovstal nuclear plant in Mariupol, injuring three people.