Photograph showing Paul Carrasco, prefect of Azuay province during the inauguration of the third Zero Hunger Summit in Cuenca, Ecuador, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Photograph showing Paul Carrasco, prefect of Azuay province during the inauguration of the third Zero Hunger Summit in Cuenca, Ecuador, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Photograph showing Paul Carrasco, prefect of Azuay province during the inauguration of the third Zero Hunger Summit in Cuenca, Ecuador, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Photograph showing Ecuadoran Vice President Maria Alejandra Vicuña during the inauguration of the third Zero Hunger Summit in Cuenca, Ecuador, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

The third Zero Hunger Summit, which kicked off Friday in the southern Ecuadorian city of Cuenca, will hear from nine former heads of government.

"The world has three fundamental problems," Paul Carrasco, the governor of Azuay province, of which Cuenca is the capital, told a press conference ahead of the conference.