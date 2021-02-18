Zimbabwe began on Thursday its Covid-19 inoculation campaign with a vaccine developed in China, becoming the eighth country in Africa to launch an immunization drive to combat the coronavirus.
Zimbabwe begins vaccination campaign against Covid-19 using Chinese vaccine
Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Constantino Chiwenga (C, sitting) receives first shot of Covid-19 vaccine, at Wilkins Hospital in Harare, Zimbabwe, 18 February 2021. EFE/EPA/AARON UFUMELI
Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Constantino Chiwenga (L) prepares to receive first shot of Covid-19 vaccine, at Wilkins Hospital in Harare, Zimbabwe, 18 February 2021. EFE/EPA/AARON UFUMELI
A health official collects a swab from a person on the first day of Covid-19 vaccination, at Wilkins Hospital in Harare, Zimbabwe, 18 February 2021. EFE/EPA/AARON UFUMELI
