A health officer cleans the interior of a makeshift cholera treatment tent at the Beatrice Infectious diseases hospital in Mbare, Harare, Zimbabwe Sept. 11, 2018.

Zimbabwe's ongoing cholera outbreak has killed 30 people and has spread to the southern African country's second-largest city, Bulawayo, according to figures given by the health minister cited in local media on Monday.

Obadiah Moyo reported two people had died over the weekend, and that control measures were in place while water and medical supplies were being brought to affected areas.