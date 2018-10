Zimbabwe's ongoing cholera outbreak has killed 54 people with nearly 9,000 suspicious infections across the southern African country, but the disease's spread appeared to be on the decline, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Tuesday.

According to the OCHA report, only 974 cases were reported from Oct. 1-11, compared to the 2,793 cases reported during the same period a month earlier. The outbreak was first detected Sept. 6.