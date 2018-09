Suspected Cholera patients are being attended to at the Beatrice Infectious diseases hospital in Mbare, Harare, Zimbabwe, Sept. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

Suspected Cholera patients lie in beds as they receive treatment at the Beatrice Infectious diseases hospital in Mbare, Harare, Zimbabwe, Sept. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

A Suspected Cholera patient receives treatment via drip, at the Beatrice Infectious diseases hospital in Mbare, Harare, Zimbabwe, Sept. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

Zimbabwe has declared a health emergency in its capital Harare after a cholera outbreak claimed the lives of 20 people so far and infected 2,000 more, the health minister of the southern African country said Tuesday.

Numerous residents of the Harare suburbs of Glen View and Budiriro fell ill when their drinking water was contaminated by a blocked sewer pipe.