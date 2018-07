Supporters of MDC Alliance Nelson Chamisa flock to the streets to celebrate, what they believe will be an election victory in Harare, Zimbabwe, on July 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/YESHIEL PANCHIA

MDC Alliance supporters cheer outside the MDC headquarters in Harare, Zimbabwe, on July 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/YESHIEL PANCHIA

Zimbabwe's minister of home affairs warned Tuesday that any candidate claiming victory in this week's election before official results are announced could face prosecution if investigations prove the intent was to incite unrest and violence.

Obert Mpofu's warning came after opposition presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa and his supporters in the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) proclaimed victory.