Police forces with their vehicles gather outside the opposition Movement For Democratic Change (MDC) alliance headquarters in Harare, Zimbabwe, Aug 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

A man reads an issue of the 'The NewsDay' paper with a headline regarding the violent protests, in Harare, Zimbabwe, Aug 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission called for patience from voters who were still waiting on Thursday for the official results of the country's presidential elections after scuffles that broke out between security forces and opposition supporters left three people dead in the south-central African capital Harare.

Clashes broke out between protestors and national security forces in Harare late Wednesday after opposition supporters took to the streets to vent their anger at what they described as alleged fraud in the recent presidential elections.