US citizen Martha O'Donovan arrives at the Harare Magistrates Courts in Harare, Zimbabwe, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

A Zimbabwean court on Thursday lifted restrictions imposed on a United States citizen who allegedly insulted the African country's former president, her attorney told EFE.

Martha O'Donovan, who works for the satirical Magamba TV, is to get her passport back and will not have to appear at a police station three times a week, as a judge had ordered on Nov. 3 for allegedly insulting former president Robert Mugabe.