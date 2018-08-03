Members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) sit in a police truck as he monitors the situation in Harare, Zimbabwe, Aug 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

Zimbabwe's main opposition leader on Friday dismissed the results of a presidential election that narrowly handed victory to the southern African nation's incumbent leader as false and lacking transparency.

The Electoral Commission (ZEC) on Thursday announced that Zanu-PF party candidate Emmerson Mnangagwa, who came to power after long-serving leader Robert Mugabe was forced out of office last year, won the ballot with 50.8 percent of the votes but Nelson Chamisa, running for the MDC Alliance opposition, has refused to accept the result.