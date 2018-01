A photo dated Oct. 26, 2004 of Roy Bennett, a former farmer and member of parliament for the Zimbabwe opposition party the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), photographed in his panel beating shop in the capital. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Zimbabwe's Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) treasurer Roy Bennett arrives at the high court on the first day of his trial on charges of terrorism in Harare, Zimbabwe, Nov. 9,2009. EPA/AARON UFUMELI

Leading Zimbabwean opposition politician Roy Bennett and four others, including his wife, were killed in a helicopter crash in New Mexico in the United States, local authorities said Thursday.

Bennett, a 60-year-old former farmer, was a leading figure in the Movement for Democratic Change, and was elected to parliament in 2000.