ZANU-PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrives at the National Stadium, Harare, Zimbabwe, on July 28, 2018. EFE-EPA/FILE/YESHIEL PANCHIA

Zimbabwe's incumbent president made an appeal Friday for peace and unity in the African country after the constitutional court upheld results showing him as the winner of the July 30 election.

Emmerson Mnangagwa's call came following the court's rejection of an opposition challenge to the results.