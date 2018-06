Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa (c.) speaks at an electoral campaign rally on Saturday, June 23, 2018, before it was hit by an explosion that left at least eight people injured, though the president escaped unharmed. EFE-EPA/Aaron Ufumeli

Members of the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society carry one of the people injured when an electoral rally held by the president of Zimbabwe on Saturday, June 23, 2018, was hit by an explosion that left at least eight people injured, though the president escaped unharmed. EFE-EPA/Stringer

An electoral rally held by the president of Zimbabwe was on Saturday hit by an explosion that left at least eight people injured, though the president escaped unharmed.

Emmerson Mnangagwa had just exited the stage at a rally attended by thousands when it was hit by a sudden blast, which his spokesman George Charamba confirmed had not injured the leader nor Vice President Constantine Chiwenga.