Suspected cholera patients are waiting to be treated at the Beatrice Road Infectious diseases hospital in Mbare, Harare, Zimbabwe, Sept. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

Armed security personnel have their shoes disinfected after visiting the Beatrice Road Infectious Diseases Hospital in Harare, Zimbabwe, Sept. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

The president of Zimbabwe on Wednesday visited patients at a hospital in the capital Harare amid a cholera outbreak in the country that has so far claimed the lives of around 30 people and infected some 6,000 more.

Emmerson Mnangagwa observed medical staff attending to cholera patients at the Beatrice Road infectious diseases hospital in Mbare, a densely populated neighborhood in Harare's south, a day after he gave a state of the nation speech to Parliament in which he vowed to eradicate the disease.