Voters queue to cast their ballot at a polling station in Mbare, Zimbabwe, on July 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

MDC Party President Nelson Chamisa (C) is surrounded by reporters as he prepares to cast his ballot at the Kuwadzana 2 Primary School just outside Harare, Zimbabwe, on July 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/YESHIEL PANCHIA

Zimbabwe's two main presidential candidates cast their ballots on Monday in front of members of the press, while no significant incidents had taken place by afternoon on election day.

Incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the ex-vice president who was brought to power in a 2017 military coup, and opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, a lawyer, are the two frontrunners in the country's first presidential election in 37 years that does not feature the ousted former leader, Robert Mugabe.