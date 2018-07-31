MDC Party President Nelson Chamisa (C) leaves after having cast his vote at the Kuwadzana 2 Primary School just outside Harare, Zimbabwe, July 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/YESHIEL PANCHIA

Zimbabwe's two presidential front-runners released statements Tuesday expressing optimism as they waited for the official election results, with the incumbent president saying he was pleased by the smooth voting process and the opposition leader claiming the vote tally was going in his favor.

Emmerson Mnangagwa, the ex-vice president who was brought to power in a 2017 military coup, and opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, a lawyer, are the front-runners in the country's first presidential election in 37 years that does not feature the ousted former leader, Robert Mugabe.