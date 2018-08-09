Tendai Biti, President of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), and one of the leaders of Zimbabwe's main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance, addresses a press conference in Harare, Zimbabwe, 01 June 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/AARON UFUMELI

Senior Zimbabwean opposition politician Tendai Biti has been taken into police custody after being deported from Zambia on Thursday morning, his lawyer said, in the latest escalation in a violent crackdown following last week's election, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

Biti, who was finance minister during a government of national unity from 2009 to 2013, is the most prominent opposition leader to be detained since President Emmerson Mnangagwa was declared the winner of the July 30 vote.