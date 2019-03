Hundreds of Lawyers with placards take part in a march to demand the restoration of the rule of law and human rights in Harare, Zimbabwe, Jan. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STF

Hundreds of Lawyers with placards take part in a march to demand the restoration of the rule of law and human rights in Harare, Zimbabwe, Jan. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STF

A crackdown by Zimbabwe's government on the opposition following unrest provoked by the results of last year's presidential election could lead to new demonstrations, an analyst from a research organization told EFE on Tuesday.

Earlier in March, three members of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), the country's main opposition party, were arrested, two of them over alleged treason.